Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

SKX opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $51,875,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

