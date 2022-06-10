SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $60.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

NYSE:SLG opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

