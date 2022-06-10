Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($61.48) to €56.03 ($60.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

