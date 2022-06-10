Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Snap-on by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.67. 158,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.38. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $246.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

