Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 509,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SLAC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
