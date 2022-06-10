Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 24,220 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,308,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 71,969 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $506,661.76.

On Monday, June 6th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 69,932 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $490,922.64.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 70,567 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $498,908.69.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 32,889 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $234,827.46.

On Friday, May 27th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 51,550 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $367,036.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $91,650.00.

NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. 216,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,239. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

