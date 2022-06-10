Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 71,969 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 71,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $506,661.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,332,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,462,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 24,220 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,540.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 69,932 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $490,922.64.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 70,567 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $498,908.69.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 32,889 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $234,827.46.

On Friday, May 27th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 51,550 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $367,036.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 216,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

