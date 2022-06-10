Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Citigroup

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonder from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND opened at 1.78 on Friday. Sonder has a 1-year low of 1.62 and a 1-year high of 10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 3.35.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The business had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 75.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonder will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

