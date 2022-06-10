Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.67.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SONVY opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. Sonova has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

