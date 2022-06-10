Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Down 93.8% in May

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,884,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 281,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SOLN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,004. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83.

