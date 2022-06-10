Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Down 93.8% in May

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,884,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 281,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (SOLN)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.