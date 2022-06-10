Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,501,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.41 million. Research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

