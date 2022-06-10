S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.56.

SPGI opened at $336.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.10 and a 200 day moving average of $404.79. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

