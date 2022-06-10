Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LOV opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

