Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.91 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

