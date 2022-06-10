Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

SNMSF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

