Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 28,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spine Injury Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,592 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Spine Injury Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
