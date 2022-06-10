Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $5,796,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

