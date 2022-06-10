SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,251. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
