SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 1,730.0% in May

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 1,730.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $$2.94 on Friday. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.
About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
