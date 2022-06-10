SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 1,730.0% in May

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 1,730.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $$2.94 on Friday. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

