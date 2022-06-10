Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 618.3% in May

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, an increase of 618.3% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,991. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

