Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 618.3% in May

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, an increase of 618.3% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
