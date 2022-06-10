STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

