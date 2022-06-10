Standard Chartered PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Chartered in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.27) to GBX 690 ($8.65) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.64) to GBX 620 ($7.77) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

SCBFF opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

