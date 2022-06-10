Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 694 ($8.70).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.77) to GBX 800 ($10.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.77) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 601.20 ($7.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 559.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 515.09. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 640.20 ($8.02).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,789.47). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.17), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($87,055.64). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $17,483,293.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

