Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

Research analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SMP opened at $41.89 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 670,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,775,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

