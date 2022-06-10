Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.96. 1,915,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

