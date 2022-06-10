Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.15.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $210.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

