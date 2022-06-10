Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 19,025 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 19,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,337,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,566.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 4th.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

