Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 19,025 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 19,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,337,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,566.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 4th.
Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
