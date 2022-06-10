Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $77.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.
Celsius stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 206.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.
In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Celsius (Get Rating)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
