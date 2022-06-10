Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $846.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 194,896 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 8,719.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
