Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX opened at $7.78 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $846.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.