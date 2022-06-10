Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

SFIX stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $846.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

