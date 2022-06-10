Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Wedbush

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFIX. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

SFIX stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

