Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 258,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

