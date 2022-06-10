Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stitch Fix updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $7.78 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.