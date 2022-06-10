Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 9th (ATSG, BERY, BLMN, DOV, EMX, FIX, FMX, FORG, GLSI, GNTA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 9th:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

