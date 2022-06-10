Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 9th (APA, CAR, CVGW, ESCA, ESQ, ESSA, FATH, FCRD, FGBI, FGEN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 9th:

APA (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

