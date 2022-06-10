Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $77.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $78.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $57.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%.
Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
