StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in National Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

