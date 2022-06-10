StockNews.com Lowers Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Sell

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 772,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,541. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $416.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

