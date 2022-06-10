StockNews.com Lowers TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Sell

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.09 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in TFS Financial by 6,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

