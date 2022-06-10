StockNews.com Upgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to “Buy”

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,182. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

