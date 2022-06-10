StockNews.com Upgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Strong-Buy

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE NX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. 163,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,185. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.