Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT opened at $33.14 on Friday. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

