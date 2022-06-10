Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
STRT opened at $33.14 on Friday. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.