Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. Straumann has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $230.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
