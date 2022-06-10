Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Straumann in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Straumann has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,290. Straumann has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

