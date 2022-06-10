Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/6/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 5,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $62.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.79.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
