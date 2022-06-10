Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/27/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 5,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $62.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

