Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS STBI remained flat at $$22.00 on Friday. Sturgis Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $46.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.37%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

