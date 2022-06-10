Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 20,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,685. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.72.
Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business in Japan. The Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products, and railway products. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment leases and finances ships and aerospace. The company's Infrastructure segment focus on electricity retail, water infrastructure, transportation, airport, container terminal, and smart city businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo (SSUMY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.