Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 412,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SUTNY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 148,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,349. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

