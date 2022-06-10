SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

STKL traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

